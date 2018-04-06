2 fatally shot after domestic dispute in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a 19-year-old man shot and killed two people in Homestead after a domestic dispute, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting happened in a residence located at the CoCowalk Estates Complex trailer park, along the 200 block of Northeast 12th Avenue.

Investigators said an argument at the home escalated and turned physical, leading the subject to open fire, striking the victims.

Police said four children ranging in age from 1 to 10 years old witnessed the shooting. They were taken away to a safe location.

Officials said responding officers found 35-year old Deborah Ramos-Arce and 31-year old David Fluitt dead from gunshot wounds.

They added the shooter is the boyfriend of a 17-year-old who also lives in the home.

The subject and the 17-year-old girl were taken in for questioning.

“Now we process the evidence, process the scene, gather as much information from witnesses as possible in order to piece the puzzle together to know exactly what did occur,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police have not charged the man while the investigation is ongoing.

“How many shots and when they occurred, it’s still way too soon to know,” said Zabaleta. “We’ll have to figure out, not only from the 17-year-old, but from the 9 and 10-year-old perhaps, if they saw something, and of course, from the shooter.”

Detectives are attempting to determine how the teens and the victims were related. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

