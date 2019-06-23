2 families displaced after Allapattah duplex catches fire; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two families were left without a home after a fire broke out inside their duplex in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

7News cameras captured burnt walls and charred possessions in the aftermath of the overnight blaze.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 21st Avenue, near 33rd Street, late Saturday night.

Dramatic cellphone video recorded by a neighbor showed bright flames coming from the property.

Resident Luis Vasquez said he was asleep inside when the fire erupted.

“I was asleep. They came to wake me up so I could leave because the house was on fire,” he said through a translator. “When I woke up. I left with nothing. I didn’t take anything.”

David Alarezo said he was just outside when the fire started.

“We were here in the patio listening to music when suddenly smoke started coming out from one of the rooms,” he said through a translator. “Then the alarms started ringing and fire started to come out.”

While the damage was contained to the duplex, the home was burned inside and out.

The families that lived at the duplex said they lost everything in the fire. Sunday morning, they went through what was left of their belongings.

While the fire may have taken their material possessions, the victims said they’re grateful no one was hurt.

“Thank God everybody was able to get outside and nothing happened to nobody. Thank God,” said Alarezo.

The cause of the fire under investigation.

