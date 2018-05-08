2 dead after vehicle catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a vehicle caught fire in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday evening.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Officials said the car caught on fire, as did the two occupants inside of the vehicle.

According to a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson, Seabreeze Boulevard is now closed from the bridge at 17th Street to Harbor Drive. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use Las Olas Boulevard for beach access instead.

