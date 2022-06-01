NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway after at least one person died in North Miami.

Nearby residents woke up to a crime scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Third Court, late Tuesday night.

Police could be seen surrounding a black BMW SUV. The front of the SUV was covered with yellow tarp.

One person was found dead inside the vehicle, according to police.

The front windows of the vehicle was shattered by apparent gunshots.

Devastated family members could be seen inconsolable at the scene.

One woman, who did not want to be on camera, made a makeshift memorial and told 7News it was her son who was shot and killed.

Neighbors said they heard shots overnight. One man said the shots were so fast they sounded like fireworks.

“I heard several bullet shots, they were like about 10 shots I heard, and I thought they were fireworks,” said Osmani Maonatecino though a translator.

Detectives arrived to the scene and spent several hours well into the early morning hours, focusing their attention on a black BMW SUV, which appeared to have left the roadway.

Crime scene investigators draped both the driver and passenger side windows with a yellow tarp.

The SUV has since been towed from the scene while apparent family members of at least one victim were seen grieving and inconsolable.

Police have not confirmed how many people are involved in the investigation.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

