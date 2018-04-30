2 cars collide in fatal West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in West Miami-Dade has shut down traffic on Krome Avenue.

Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene of the two-car crash. FHP said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Krome Avenue before they collided. Both vehicles then overturned and drove off the roadway onto the shoulder.

One of the vehicles collided with a tree, troopers said, and that driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Traffic remains shut down on Krome Avenue north of the Tamiami Trail due to the clean-up process and early investigation.

