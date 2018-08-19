2 break into late woman’s SW Miami-Dade home, steal valuables

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help after, a man and a woman broke into her late grandmother’s home and took off with thousands of dollars in valuables.

7News cameras captured tire marks on the front lawn of the Southwest Miami-Dade property where the owner’s granddaughter, Jeanette Pressman, said the crooks broke in early Sunday morning.

“This is how they came in, through this window right over here,” she said as she pointed to a window located over the kitchen sink.

No one lives there currently, so when neighbor Angel Sarinas saw a black SUV parked on the front lawn, he decided to check and see what was going on.

“The guy says, ‘The lady died, so I’m here to pick up all the stuff.’ That didn’t sound right with me,” said Sarinas.

The concerned neighbor then took out his smartphone and started recording video, spooking both thieves.

“He starts screaming to the lady who was inside the house, whom I had not seen, ‘Get out! Get out! We have to get out!'” he said, “and then they peeled out and left.”

Pressman said the male perpetrator tried to take off right away, almost leaving his accomplice behind.

“So the guy was already leaving even the girl behind, but then she managed to get in the car with him,” she said.

Pressman said the duo stole whatever they could — including shoes belonging to her dead grandmother.

“Probably a couple of thousand dollars. I can’t believe they took shoes, like used shoes from a 90-year-old woman,” she said. “They took clothing, they took jewelry. They took all of her perfume collection; she had this collection of really nice perfumes, and they took that.”

Pressman said the burglars also took the home surveillance tapes, but they were caught on cellphone video anyway.

Now Pressman and her family want these two-bit bandits off the streets.

“These are people that need help, but it is important that we find them because people who commit small crimes are the same ones committing bigger crimes,” she said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.