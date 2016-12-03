2 at large in theft of 4-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for two men who were caught on camera stealing a four-wheeler from a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Sunday morning.

The masked subjects were seen breaking a lock on a gate to get to the vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence located along Northwest 31st Court and 83rd Terrace.

They took off with the four-wheeler while the family was sleeping.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

