19-year-old from Pembroke Pines killed in Orlando hit-and-run

(WSVN) - A South Florida teen traveling from Tallahassee to his home in South Florida lost his life along the way.

Officials said 19-year-old Anthony Mejias was the victim of a hit-and-run in Orlando.

His mother said he took a bus last week from Tallahassee to Pembroke Pines, and during a layover at an Orlando station, he lost his phone and identification and couldn’t get on the next bus.

She said she believes he tried looking for another ride.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a deputy found his body a mile and a half away from the station on Saturday.

The teen was originally reported missing by his mother until he was identified on Wednesday.

“We did not know that this person who was unidentified the night of the crash was somebody’s son, that they were frantically looking for and a missing person,” said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

Police are now searching for the driver and combing through surveillance video from that night.

If caught, the driver faces up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation is being handled by Orlando detectives.

