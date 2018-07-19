17 arrested during ICE protest released from jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending the night in jail, protesters who are against Immigration and Customs Enforcement were reunited with loved ones Thursday morning.

Police arrested 17 protesters from the group Circle of Protection on Wednesday. This group, along with others, blocked an intersection outside the ICE office in Miramar.

Miramar Police said those arrested have been charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a highway or roadway.

Sofia Pearson was one of the protesters released from jail, but she said this is nothing compared to what those who are in detention centers experience.

“It wasn’t similar to experiencing what our people have to go through in those detention centers,” said Pearson. “I’m proud to have done that.”

The 17 arrested also protested immigration polices and the separation of families entering the U.S.

“What I’m advocating is for justice, dignity and liberation in this country,” said United We Dream member Eli Cuna. “That’s why we have 17 freedom fighters that put their bodies on the line, because they know that this is not right. They know that they make a choice and be part of the right side of history.”

On Wednesday, around 75 protesters were out in the area, while about eight or nine individuals worked to block the streets.

