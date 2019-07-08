16-foot python found nesting underneath Everglades home

(WSVN) - A 16-foot python has been caught after it was found underneath a home in the Everglades.

The 165-pound reptile was found with approximately 50 hatched eggs underneath a home in an area about four miles south of Alligator Alley in Broward County on Saturday morning.

Environmentalists said the deadly species is responsible for taking down deer, alligators, raccoons and other wildlife in the area, causing irreparable damage to the ecosystem.

Burmese Pythons were first discovered in the Everglades nearly two decades ago.

