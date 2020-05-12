15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami teen has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the head.

The shooting took place in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street, early Tuesday morning.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was shot in the head, and the incident appears to be a possible accidental shooting.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said one person has been detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.

