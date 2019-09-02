14-year-old babysitter accused of beating 3-year-old to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of a 3-year-old child.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Johnathan Godwin.

Police said Godwin was babysitting a 3-year-old girl and two other small children when he became annoyed with the girl’s crying and repeatedly hit her in the chest, back, legs and head with his fist and a belt.

The child was found unresponsive by Godwin’s mother, who then took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said further investigation revealed Godwin had a history of abusing and burning another small child.

Investigators ruled the death a homicide and Godwin was arrested.

Police said in an interview Godwin admitted to the incident and admitted to burning another child.

Godwin now faces charges of murder and aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.