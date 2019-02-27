12-year-old in court after pointing BB gun at Dillard High School staff official

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old student appeared in court Wednesday morning after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at a Dillard High School staff member.

According to police, the 6th grader pulled the gun out of his backpack, pointed it at a school counselor and pulled the trigger twice.

The incident took place on Feb. 22, and the school, located near Northwest 25th Terrace and 11th Street, was placed on a temporary lockdown.

According to the arrest report, after the student pulled the trigger on the BB gun he then threw it on the ground and took off running.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded, and officers detained the boy shortly after.

Dillard High School teaches students in grades six through 12.

After appearing in court, the 12-year-old was ordered to be held in secure detention for 21 days and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

He has a record of being admitted via Baker Act on several occasions.

The boy has made threats about killing himself, killing school board employees and burning down the school while he would be inside.

