11-foot gator removed from Pembroke Pines lake

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive alligator was removed from a neighborhood lake in Pembroke Pines.

The 11-foot gator was pulled from a lake that neighbors said the animal has inhabited for a very long time.

“This alligator has been here for, I know, 29 years,” said Jim Shepherd.

He said the gator once almost nabbed his dog when he was younger.

“He almost got my little Dachshund here about seven years ago, when he was eight foot long,” Shepherd said.

Neighbors grew worrisome as the gator kept growing to its current length.

The fear stems from the recent death of a Davie woman who was dragged into a lake by an alligator as she walked her dogs.

Officials have put up warning signs around Davie near every pond, lake and canal, warning residents of wildlife.

