1,000-year-old fossil found at Cape Coral construction site

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — An ancient bone was discovered at a construction site in Southwest Florida.

A worker stumbled upon the fossil in Cape Coral in August. Experts said the fossilized pieces could be part of a rib or tusk from over a thousand years ago.

They stressed how lucky the find actually was.

“So it’s not so much a matter that these are extremely rare,” Archaeological Conservancy Director Robert Karr said, “It’s just rare to find them because they’re, generally speaking, inaccessible.”

It’s not the first fossil found in Cape Coral, either.

A mammoth bone was discovered last month as well. It was estimated to be up to 2.5 million years old.

