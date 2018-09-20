10-month-old airlifted after dog attack in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a dog bite in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and First Court, just after 6 p.m., Thursday.

BSO said the 10-month-old child had to be airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center with a head injury that was not life-threatening.

#BSFR is operating on the scene at 3300 block of SW 1 Ct @Deerfieldbeach of a 10 month old bitten by a dog; head injuries sustained. Child being airlifted to @BrowardHealth FTL by Air Rescue. LZ at Broward Health North. #TraumaAlert #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/ewFGvWE74h — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 20, 2018

Officials believe the dog is a golden retriever.

Authorities continue to investigate what led up to the attack.

