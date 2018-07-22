10 families displaced after fire rips through North Miami apartments

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten families were left without a home after fast-moving flames tore through their apartment units in North Miami.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the large blaze at the apartment complex along the 1300 block of Northeast 127th Street, Sunday afternoon.

A 7News viewer captured cellphone video of a thick black plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

“I saw the smoke. I said, ‘Oh, no,'” said Gloria, one of the residents at the complex. “The smoke was coming [in my direction].”

Viewer Video: Smoke billows into the sky after apartment fire in North Miami. One woman tells me she lost everything but the most important thing, her life. Luckily no one was hurt thanks to firefighters and neighbors who sprang into action @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NjjrZB94H3 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 22, 2018

Tenant Gabrielle Colon fought back tears as she described the frightening moments after she realized her unit was on fire.

“There was smoke coming inside. By the time I ran back out and got my cat, the whole place was in smoke,” she said. “The flames were on top.”

“I went quickly and threw something on me, me and my son, and we get out,” said Gloria.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, thanks to neighbors and firefighters who went door-to-door to help get everyone out safely.

“My mom, she saw what was happening really early,” said neighbor Spencer Jolivois, “and after she was knocking on the doors, she told my sister to call 911.”

“I saw it was all up in flames, so I had to go get my sister and my nieces first to get out,” said a resident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly after. Officials said, since the units are located right next to each other, they had to act quickly.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Eng said putting the out the flames was particularly challenging.

“We quickly deposed hose lines to attack the fire. Because of the large size and complexity of these apartment units, it required multiple hose lines to begin the fire attack,” he said.

Families were left to watch as the rapidly spreading flames destroyed their homes and belongings.

“Everything is gone,” said a resident as she broke down in tears.

Video of the aftermath shows the units barely left standing. Entire living rooms and bedrooms were reduced to rubble.

As cleanup efforts continue, officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

As for the displaced residents, they told 7News they feel lucky to be alive.

“Of course, yeah, it could have been worse,” said Colon. “Obviously, it could have been a lot worse. There’s a lot of families. There’s a lot of children.”

Some firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but they’re OK.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 10 displaced families without a home tonight.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.