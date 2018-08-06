10 arrested, including 15-year-old boy, after months-long child porn investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ten people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested for child porn after a months-long, multi-agency crackdown.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the arrests were made after a six month long investigation, where detectives served numerous warrants, subpoenas and preservation letters.

MDPD officers made the arrests with the help of City of Miami Police, Homeland Security and the State Attorney’s Office.

The suspects range in age from 15 to 67 years old.

Detectives said a preliminary examination of electronic devices found over 100,000 images and videos of child pornography with victims as young as 3 to 9 months old.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

