10 arrested after police break up organized burglary ring in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested 10 members of an alleged organized burglary ring in Miami.

Miami Police said the group used sophisticated surveillance techniques, equipment and social media to make their steals.

The group was taken down as a part of an operation investigators are calling Operation Growing Pains.

Among those arrested on Tuesday include Xandi Garcia. Police said Garcia is one of those responsible for stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Eric the Jeweler, a celebrity jeweler, during Super Bowl weekend.

Garcia was originally caught and arrested the following week after detectives received an anonymous tip. When Garcia was arrested, he was reportedly found with one of the stolen pieces of jewelry in his pocket.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the group would allegedly stalk their victims before they would strike.

The state attorney also mentioned that people should be more cautious about what they post online and not to reveal too much about their lives.

“We just need to be smart about it because there’s pictures and cameras and pingings and cell sites,” Fernandez said during a press conference. “There’s technology everywhere that tells people what you’re wearing, who you’re with, where you are, where you live, where you’re going, so you really need to be very, very careful.”

All 10 of the suspects are behind bars and are awaiting trial.

