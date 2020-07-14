1 transported following shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been hospitalized after a shooting in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Southwest 10th Court and 76th Street at approximately 6:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said one victim was located at the scene and was transported as a trauma alert to an area hospital.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a deputy could be seen talking to two men, one who was sitting on the ground near a van and another standing nearby.

A blood stain could be seen on the ground next to a gray pickup truck.

A few blocks away from the active scene, deputies could also be seen searching the area.

It remains unclear if the two scenes are connected.

