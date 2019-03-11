1 seriously hurt after Deerfield Beach home erupts in flames

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an overnight house fire in Deerfield Beach.

Officials said around two dozen Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the home located along Southeast Fourth Court and 13th Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m., Monday.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a residential structure fire in @DFB_City 1320 SE 4th Ct, 1 victim rescued and transported in serious condition to @BrowardHealth North. pic.twitter.com/UfLRr55zSH — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 11, 2019

Once they arrived, the firefighters made their way into the single story home and discovered someone inside a bedroom — where the fire is believed to have started.

The victim was transported to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries.

BSFR said the flames were extinguished in a matter of 10 minutes.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Red Cross was at the scene assisting those affected.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.