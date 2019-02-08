1 missing, 1 rescued after small plane crashes about 12 miles off Bay Harbor Islands

OFF BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The Coast Guard has rescued one person and are searching for a second one after a small plane crashed in the water about 12 miles off Bay Harbor Island.

#HappeningNow The @USCG, @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiPD and commercial salvage crews responding to a report of a downed Cessna aircraft approx. 13 miles east of Bay Harbor Island. No other information at this time. pic.twitter.com/bK7W4s6Ez5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 8, 2019

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Convair Conquest Air 504 aircraft landed in the water approximately 20 miles Southeast of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

The plane departed from Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas and was headed to OPF.

A Coast Guard helicopter arrived on the scene and hoisted one man who was spotted in a raft near the wreckage of the plane.

A wing believed to be from a Douglas DC-3 aircraft is seen floating in the water.

Miami-Dade Air Rescue crews are en route to the scene with a diver to search for any other possible passengers.

FAA and Coast Guard officials said there were two people reported on board the plane.

It is believed an aircraft seen circling the area where the plane went down originally called in the crash.

