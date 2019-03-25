1 man arrested, 1 at large after attempting to rob spring breakers in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested while another is at large after the duo tried to rob a group of spring breakers in Oakland Park.

Kevin Campbell allegedly attempted to rob the group at a gas station in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old was armed with a gun, but the group of vacationers were said to have put up a fight.

According to deputies, the four spring breakers grabbed Campbell and tackled him to the ground when another person approached them and attempted to push them off of Campbell.

The two men fled the scene scene empty-handed and Campbell was found and arrested shortly after.

He faces several charges including robbery with a firearm and resisting an officer and is being held on a $10,100 bond.

Deputies are still searching for the second person who approached the group.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

