1 killed, 1 hospitalized after fiery crash in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in a Miami Shores neighborhood ended in a fiery crash that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Area residents said the vehicle crashed into a tree so hard that it burst into flames, early Sunday morning.

Miami Shores Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Northeast 103rd Street and Third Avenue.

Several neighbors said they woke up to the sound of tires screeching, screaming and flames shooting into the sky, at around 4 a.m.

“It was pretty disturbing,” said area resident Carlos Palacios.

Doorbell surveillance video captured smoke filling the street.

Residents said they called 911, but the flames were so fierce there was nothing they could do. They said some of the flames were as high as 10 feet.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, with flames that aggressive and that high,” said Palacios. “I was afraid the car was going to blow up, to be honest.”

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Based on the sights and sounds, neighbors believe the drivers were drag racing. However, investigators have not confirmed this.

“It sounded like a boom. It almost sounded like a transformer went out,” said Palacios.

Residents who live along the busy street where the crash took place said wrecks and wild rides are all too common in the area.

“It’s terrible. At night, people are drag racing on the street all the time, especially on the weekend,” said area resident Lisa Sigala. “We’ve had numerous complaints about it. They need to do something here.”

Witnesses said they saw at least two people in handcuffs, but there is no official word on any arrests.

Miami-Dade Police is assisting in the investigation.

