1 in custody after shots fired in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one individual into custody after shots were fired in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to reports about a man who shot into a building along Second Street and Fifth Avenue at around 9:50 a.m., Wednesday.

Police are investigating but it appears no one was struck as the building may have been unoccupied.

One person has been taken into custody.

