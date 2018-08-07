1 hurt after shooting near main library in Fort Lauderdale; gunman at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene of a shooting near the main library in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

One man was injured and taken to the hospital, just after 2 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the shooting followed an argument that took place at a homeless camp outside the library. Fire Rescue said the victim was struck in the leg.

“I heard pow, pow pow! And I said, Whoa, what the hell is that?'” said witness Ken Josephson.

A local business owner described the commotion that followed the shooting.

“I know there was a couple of detectives out here eating lunch, and they ran across the street,” said Mr. Nick’s Sub Shoppe manager Craig Ray.

The person shot appeared conscious as he was wheeled into Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Residents in the area said the shooting doesn’t come as a surprise to them.

“It doesn’t, because of what’s going on here, like people that hang here,” Josephson said.

It is unknown what led to the argument.

“The verbal dispute escalated to one of the males being shot one time,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracy Figone.

Police are now searching for the suspect who fled on foot wearing dark colored clothing.

Detectives said there is no threat to the library.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

