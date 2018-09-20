1 hospitalized after hazmat situation at NW Miami-Dade assisted living facility

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews continued to investigate an assisted living facility in Northwest Miami-Dade after a reported foul odor caused an elderly woman to be taken to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the Palm Towers at 950 N.W. 95th St., late Thursday afternoon, as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews brought out the victim and her small dog in a stretcher after she complained of chest pains. She was taken to an area hospital.

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene after residents reported a strong chemical odor at the facility. Officials said the smell traveled through the building after a contractor began using a cement sealer in the elevator shaft.

Officials reached out to Miami Beach Fire Rescue for assistance, as crews ventilated the building and examined residents.

Just before 6 p.m., 7News cameras captured firefighters on the roof of the building as they attempted to determine the source of the smell.

Hours later, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews remained inside the building testing the levels.

Northwest 95th Street remains shut down between Eighth and Ninth avenues while crews continue to investigate. Officials have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

