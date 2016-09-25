1 hospitalized after boating accident off Turkey Point

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from their vessel off Turkey Point, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the accident, about five miles off Turkey Point, Sunday, at around 2:20 p.m.

An MDFR fireboat, along with air rescue crews, hoisted the boater onto a helicopter.

Crews airlifted the patient as a trauma alert to an area hospital. The boater is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the accident only involved one boat but did not specify what object or structure the vessel struck.

Other boaters had taken an unspecified number of passengers out of the vessel involved by the time rescuers arrived. No one else was hurt

The accident occurred less than 12 hours after Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other people died in a boating accident off Miami Beach.

Officials stressed the importance of taking safety precautions while out in the water.

