1 dead, several others injured following rollover collision in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle, rollover collision in Pinecrest has left one person dead and several others injured.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Southwest 72nd Avenue and South Dixie Highway, around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, an SUV was traveling along Southwest 72nd Avenue when the driver attempted to turn onto U.S. 1.

As the driver of the SUV was turning, the vehicle then collided with a van heading northbound on U.S. 1.

Traffic Advisory: Expect delays near US 1 & 72nd Avenue due to an accident involving a passenger bus. US 1 northbound is closed. Police have secured the scene & are working with partner agencies to treat & transport injured persons. Updates will be posted as needed. — Pinecrest Police (@PinecrestPolice) January 23, 2019

Police said the crash caused the van to roll over, killing one adult passenger inside the vehicle and injuring several others.

At least seven people were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition, while other victims were treated on scene.

The two people riding in the SUV were not injured.

Rescue crews attended to a total of 15 patients.

No word has been given if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Pinecrest Police said motorists should expect traffic delays near U.S. 1 and Southwest 72nd Avenue while the investigation continues.

Northbound lanes on U.S. 1 are currently shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.