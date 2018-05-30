1 dead after police-involved shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person has been killed after a shooting involving a police officer in Florida City.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Florida City police officer was involved in a shooting near Northwest Second Avenue and 14th Street, at around 2:15 p.m., Wednesday.

One person was shot and killed by detectives. No officers were injured.

BREAKING: One man shot and killed by detectives in Florida City. Circumstances still under investigation. No officers hurt @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SrPb9MUmn6 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 30, 2018

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

