HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal accident shut down part of Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

The crash happened near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, Monday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

One car involved was overturned in the crash. The driver died on the scene.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic but some have since reopened as of 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.