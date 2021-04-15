1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a crash along Griffin Road near Anglers Avenue just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where clothes and a helmet could be seen near the turned-over motorcycle.

A red SUV remained on the scene after the crash, as deputies could be seen talking to someone sitting in the back of the vehicle.

BSO officials said one person was transported to a nearby hospital where the individual was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

