1 dead, 2 transported after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a drive-by shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert along Northwest Eighth Avenue and Flagler Street, just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, officers said they found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition. The third victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

