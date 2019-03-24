1 dead, 1 injured in Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been injured following a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene near Northwest 12th Street and First Avenue, around 1:24 a.m., Sunday.

Officials found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

“She’s one of the neighbors here, and she was shot in the foot. The other neighbor, he was shot in the neck,” said a witness in the area.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the woman later died. The woman was said to be in her 50s.

The second victim remains at the hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

