1 airlifted after rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash along Northwest 103rd Street and 17th Avenue, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Video from the scene showed an overturned car against a light pole that was leaning over the road.

Officials said the adult victim had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. That person was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Florida Power & Light responded to restore electricity to the area.

Police continue to investigate.

