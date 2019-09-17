1 airlifted after car crashes into NW Miami-Dade house

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a house in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue just before 3:45 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where fire rescue crews could be seen performing CPR on the victim on the ground near a red SUV and gray sedan.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

