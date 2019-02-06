BSO body cam footage sparks investigation

(WSVN) - A body camera video has sparked a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation. A deputy is accused of using excessive force and making a racially charged comment. 7’s Brian Entin investigates this tale of the tape.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “Get your ID for me, bro.”

The voice you’re hearing is Broward Sheriff’s Deputy James Cady.

The video is from his body camera.

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “I want to see the ID. I want to see your ID.”

This all started when deputies responded to a Dania Beach hotel after someone called about a drunk woman who broke a TV.

Deputy Cady encountered this man, Allen Floyd, holding his 9-month-old son.

The deputy got upset when Floyd wouldn’t initially give him his ID.

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “I want to see your ID.”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “I’m not going to show you my ID.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “OK, listen. OK, fine. I’m going to take her to jail because she’s got a warrant, OK? And I’m going to call child services on this kid. Quit [expletive] with me, boy!”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “Why are you yelling in front of my child?”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “You hear me?! Get your ID, now!”

The situation became even more heated from there.

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “My name is Allen Floyd. You can look me up. My name is Allen Floyd.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “If you lie to me one time, I’m taking your [expletive] to jail. You understand me?”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “Stop calling me boy, man. What are you doing?”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “I’m going to [expletive] you up!”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “I just told you my name.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “Give the baby!”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “I ain’t doing nothing!”

Attorneys with the Broward Public Defender’s Office say the video from 2017 shows Deputy Cady escalating the situation and using excessive force.

Floyd says he was offended when the deputy called him “boy.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “Quit [expletive] with me, boy. You hear me?! Get your ID, now!”

Allen Floyd, wants deputy investigated: “We all know what a black man will feel when you call him boy. You call a black man boy, it’s like you’re degrading his character. You mean nothing to this person because you are calling me a boy.”

In a letter sent to the Broward Sheriff and Broward County State Attorney, the public defender called for an investigation and said, “The video depicts a clear display of police abuse,” and that, “Deputy Cady’s use of the term ‘boy’ is offensive, condescending and demeaning. It carries racial connotations when used while addressing an adult black male.”

Gordon Weekes, Broward Public Defender’s Office: “The officer then grabs him by his neck while he’s holding a 9-month-old child in his hands, and pushes him against the car, and at no point in time does Mr. Floyd respond in an aggressive manner.”

In a response to the public defender’s office, new Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said, “Thank you for bringing this matter that occurred in July 2017 to my attention,” and that, “Our Division of Internal Affairs will provide you with a response upon conducting a thorough examination.”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “Why are you doing that to me, man? Look at my son. He’s got problems.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “You did it!”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “You asked my name. I gave you my name.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “What did I ask you the first time? Give me your ID.”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “My name is Allen Floyd, sir.”

Brian Entin: “This is not the first time a complaint has been made about Deputy James Cady’s conduct. In 2010, a man sued and said that Cady tackled him outside a house party and wrongfully arrested him. The man won in court, and the lawsuit cost taxpayers $245,000.”

Gordon Weekes: “There seems to be a pattern that has emerged that needs to be addressed.”

Floyd says he didn’t file a complaint back in 2017 because he was worried about losing custody of his son.

By the end of the video, the situation was much calmer.

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “I don’t want no problem with y’all, man. You calling me boy and grabbing me by my neck. That’s not … that’s not cool.”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “Are you gonna start? You gonna try me?”

Allen Floyd (in BSO body camera video): “No, I just asked you a question. I said, ‘What for?'”

BSO Deputy James Cady (in BSO body camera video): “I told you why three times.”

Brian Entin: “Why didn’t you just give him the ID in the beginning?”

Allen Floyd: “Because I’m under the impression that if I’m not doing anything wrong, you shouldn’t be questioning me about my child. You shouldn’t be questioning about who I am.”

Floyd was not arrested the night of the incident.

The internal affairs investigation into the video could take several months.

