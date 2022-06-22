PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young South Florida men have bonded out of jail after they were arrested for allegedly shooting more than two dozen people with a pellet gun as part of a growing social media trend.

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Morales and 18-year-old Ryan Quiroz were charged with battery after, Pembroke Pines Police said, they shot approximately 25 people with a pellet gun throughout Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

Credit: Pembroke Pines Police Department

“Being shot with one of these pellets hurts and can cause serious damage and injury,” said Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques.

According to police, they received reports on Tuesday of a disturbance that involved a gray Chevrolet Silverado spotted in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

After an investigation, police determined the suspects were using a pellet gun to shoot various individuals with water pellets. One of the victims was a senior citizen.

“There were several misdemeanor charges against these individuals for battery, for having committed these crimes, as well as a felony for having shot someone above the age of 65,” said Xiques.

The duo fled the scene but were quickly apprehended by Miramar Police. They faced a judge on Wednesday.

The investigation also revealed that the shooting was part of a social media trend on TikTok called the Orbeez Challenge. The challenge has been spreading online and shows people playfully shooting their friends by surprise with water pellets.

“The individuals that had been shot, were shot throughout their body, and several of them were shot in the face,” said Xiques.

Police warn others who might be inspired by this trend that pointing any type of firearm at a person is a crime.

“We advise parents to be aware of what exactly their children are looking at on social media, and they should cautioned,” said Xiques.

Both suspects face three counts of misdemeanor simple battery and felony battery on a person over 65 years old.

They have since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.