You can get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney films in 30 days

If you have a passion for Disney films and TV shows, then this may be the perfect job for you.

Reviews.org said they are looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch 30 Disney films and shows in the span of 30 days in celebration of the launch of Disney+.

“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” the posting reads.

In addition to earning $1,000 for the task, you will also get a one-year subscription to Disney+, and a Disney-themed movie watching kit, which includes a mouse-themed blanket, four cups and a Pixar popcorn popper.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident.

For more information and to apply, click here.

