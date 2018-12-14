You and your pup can take pictures at Santa’s Post Office on Pet Day

Santa lives in the North Pole most of the year, but he’s actually a snowbird with a second residence in the 305. He even has his own post office up and running in Brickell! Jolly St. Nick took time out of his busy holiday schedule to hang out with Deco.

This isn’t just a post office that’s decked out for Christmas. This is Santa’s Post Office!

Regi Lacayo, Brickell City Centre: “Brickell City Centre Santa’s Post Office is a place where kids and families can come write their letters and send all their letters to the North Pole.”

And this weekend and next, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Santa is going to be at his post office taking complimentary pictures, right here on the third floor of Brickell City Centre.

Santa Claus: “Ho ho ho ho! Merry Christmas to everyone!”

Regi Lacayo: “After people take their photos, they’ll get their printed version here on the spot.”

Kiara, guest: “I did enjoy taking a picture with Santa. I asked him for a new teddy bear.”

Deco spoke to Santa on Friday. We asked him for something, but it’s our little secret.

Adults are, of course, welcome here, too, because really, you’re never too old to get a pic with St. Nick, right?

Yvonne Soto, guest: “Nooo! I’m almost 30 and I’m here! I’m taking pictures with Santa!”

Regi Lacayo: “Never. The soul is always young.”

But Santa doesn’t just do pictures with humans, though. No, no, no. It turns out that the big guy has gone to the dogs.

Regi Lacayo: “This Tuesday, December 18, we’re also gonna have a pet day. People can come with their puppies and take pictures with Santa.”

Andrea Estevez, guest: “It was a lot of fun. It brings you back to your childhood, trying to take pictures with Santa, except with your dog this time!”

With Santa in SoFlo, suddenly it feels a little more like winter around here.

Regi Lacayo: “Since it’s always sunny down here in Miami, this year, we decided to bring Santa’s Post Office and bring the holiday and winter season down to us here at Brickell City Centre.”

The post office is also open each weekday if you want to stop by and send your letters to the North Pole.

FOR MORE INFO:

Santa’s Post Office at Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 350-9922

https://brickellcitycentre.com/whats-here/brickell-city-centre-holidays

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.