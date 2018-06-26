XXXTentacion breaks record

(CNN) — A song by XXXTentacion is topping the charts a week after his death.

“Sad!” by the slain Florida rapper moved from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot 100 chart. The song is the first posthumous No. 1 for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997, according to Billboard.

Based on Nielsen Music tracking, XXXTentacion’s single racked up 48.9 million U.S. streams in the week ending June 21. That, combined with 26,000 downloads sold and 2.9 million radio audience impressions, helped propel “Sad!” to the top on the chart.

The 20-year-old musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down last week in an apparent robbery in Broward County, Florida, according to police.

Authorities made an arrest in the case days later and charged the suspect with first-degree murder.

Related: Florida man charged with murder in XXXTentacion’s killing, police say

Eigth other XXXTentacion songs are currently in the Hot 100, including “Moonlight” at No. 16, “Changes” at No. 18, “Jocelyn Flores” at No. 19, “F**k Love,” featuring Trippie Redd at No. 28, “Everybody Dies on Their Nightmares” at No. 42, “The Remedy for a Broke Heart (Why Am I So in Love)” at No. 58, “Hope” at No. 80, and “Numb” at No. 82.

A public memorial for the late musician is scheduled Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.