FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The celebrity grand marshal for the 50th annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Bost Parade has been named.

Taking on the role this year will be actor, radio and television host Mario Lopez, the organization announced Thursday.

Lopez will appear on board the Fifth Third Bank Grand Marshal Showboat during the parade, which will take place on Dec. 11.

The “Saved by the Bell” actor will be waving and greeting the spectators along the 12-mile parade route.

Lopez will also appear at the private Winterfest Grand Marshal Reception where he will be honored, alongside the Winterfest Foundation’s Jr. Captain Violet Martin from the Florida Youth Orchestra, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Child Ambassador Jordan Levy and celebrity guests.

