This past weekend’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival proved one thing: Miami is a meat market.

There were four awards handed out and all of the winners were home grown. Since the best burgers came from our own back yard, we checked out one of them, and grabbed a bite of a winning burger.

South Beach was sizzling! Dozens of chefs, from all over the world, vied for the top spot at Burger Bash, but you didn’t have to look far for the best meat between two buns.

“La Birra Bar” in North Miami Beach is one of SoFlo’s newest restaurants, with 30 burgers on the menu.

They know their beef!

Juan Allen: “We opened this store six months ago. It’s our first store in the U.S., so it’s our first time participating in Burger Bash.”

These guys will always remember their first time at the bash. They won the top award of the night, “People’s Choice.” Check out the trophy, and that big check!

Juan Allen: “When we heard our name, we got really excited. We couldn’t believe that we have won ‘People’s Choice’ award.”

If you missed the event, don’t worry. The winner is a top seller in their restaurant.

Juan Allen: “The burger we made is called the ‘Golden Burger.’ It’s actually on our menu.”

Kyle Smith: “The ‘Golden Burger’ tastes like a whole lot of love.”

So what makes this a mouth watering, 1st place must have?

Juan Allen: “It’s simple, it’s fresh, and you can taste every ingredient. The ‘Golden Burger’ is made out of our home made bun, beef patty, American cheese, diced red onion, and our secret mayo.”

We like secrets. Tell us, what’s in the sauce?

Juan Allen: “No, we can’t tell you what the secret stuff is.”

They’re not giving up the tricks of the trade, but if you want to go taste a champion, you know where to go.

Kyle Smith: “Come try the ‘Golden Burger.’ That’s the best burger.”

Burger Bash held two events. The winner for the second bash was Miami’s Motek mediterranean restaurant. More burger bashes means lots of chances for local restaurants to shine.

