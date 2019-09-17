Vicky Bakery introduces new vegan Cuban bread

You don’t mess with Texas, and you don’t mess with Cuban bread, but a popular South Florida bakery is boldly doing the unthinkable. They’re switching things up with their Cuban bread, but chances are you won’t even know the difference.

If Vicky Bakery knows one thing, it’s Cuban cuisine.

Alejandro Santiago, Vicky Bakery: “Vicky Bakery is a chain of family bakeries that has been around since 1972. When you walk in Vicky’s today, you know that it’s made by us for you.”

So we can trust them with their new vegan Cuban bread.

Wait, vegan Cuban bread?

You’re messing around with Cuban bread? Guys, are you sure about this?

Alejandro Santiago: “If I’m gonna be honest, I was a little skeptical. I didn’t want to compromise flavor. I didn’t want to compromise tradition, so it took us a while to develop something we were happy with.”

And customers are happy with it, too, because it tastes the same.

There are 15 Vicky Bakeries around SoFlo, but we stopped by their new Doral location to conduct a taste test.

Customer: “For me, it’s the same.”

Customer: “Let me tell you something: They taste the same and both are really good!”

Deco gave customers traditional Cuban bread and the vegan kind to see if they could tell the difference.

Michelle Brito, customer: “I had no idea which one was Cuban bread and which one was vegan Cuban bread, and I really couldn’t tell the difference. They taste exactly the same to me.”

Customer: “I don’t tell the difference between the vegan and the other one.”

Alejandro Santiago: “We did not expect the reactions that we’ve gotten. I’ve had to eat my words a little bit. I didn’t think it was gonna be as big as it is.”

This was a year in the making!

The Vicky Bakery family didn’t take this new venture lightly.

Alejandro Santiago: “The big thing was trying to find the combination of ingredients that would give us that flavor profile without, obviously, using lard.”

So if they’re not using lard, the logical question is: What are they using?

Alejandro Santiago: “I could tell you, but we’d have to kill you. I’m sorry.”

Well, nevermind then.

You can buy whole loafs of the vegan Cuban bread for about $2.50, and don’t worry, the traditional bread isn’t going anywhere.

FOR MORE INFO:

Vicky Bakery Doral

10740 NW 74th St.

Doral, FL 33178

305-594-6610

www.vickybakery.com

