Veteran South Florida ice cream maker opens parlor in Miramar

Some people are born to do one thing and do it better than anybody else. Like, Shireen and I, we were born to host Deco. There’s a guy up in Broward who’s been turning out tremendous ice cream for almost four decades. Now, he’s ready for his time in the spotlight.

This is Cleveland Smith.

He’s dishing out homemade ice cream at his new place in Miramar, Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream.

Chances are you’ve had his frozen treats before.

Cleveland Smith, Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream: “Well, I started making ice cream for Jaxson’s Ice Cream 37 years ago, and from then on, I’ve been making ice cream ever since.”

For those who don’t know, Jaxson’s has been a Dania Beach go-to spot for ice cream lovers for over 60 years.

Cleveland looms large in its legendary status.

Cleveland Smith: “Not everybody could make ice cream. You gotta be born to make that, and me personally, that’s all I know to do.”

Opening his own shop is nothing less than a dream come true.

Cleveland Smith: “Because I’ve been wanting to do this for the longest time, and I finally did it.”

No doubt about it. Cleveland is a single-minded guy.

Cleveland Smith: “Every morning, when I wake up and I come to the store, there’s only ice cream on my mind.”

He makes his ice cream the old-school way — one batch at a time.

When it comes to creating new flavors, he’s constantly pushing the envelope.

Cleveland Smith: “I just think, and it comes out. You have to know to tweak it. Once you tweak it, you could do the impossible.”

One flavor you won’t find anywhere else is bun and cheese.

Cleveland Smith: “It’s a Caribbean spice that I created into an ice cream. I’m the first person in the world to make that.”

Other exotic creations include sea moss with infused boiled algae, sour sop, made from a tropical Caribbean fruit, and banana almond chip, a vegan dream.

You can put any flavor on a puffle cone or bring your whole crew to try and conquer the chaffer.

Cleveland Smith: “I just load up a whole bunch of ice cream in there with all the cold toppings and whipped cream.”

Those toppings and that whipped cream, they’re all homemade.

Check out Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream, where everything old is new again.

Shelia Cooper, customer: “I just happened to be strolling through social media, and I saw a ice cream parlor close to my neighborhood. Then, when I found out it was Cleveland Ice Cream, I was like ‘Oh, that’s what’s up.'”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream

6933 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33023

754-888-9152

