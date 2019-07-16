Treat yourself like JLo at the Gabriel Hotel in downtown Miami

Can you believe Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 next week? And she’ll be celebrating right here in SoFlo! Deco found a spot that lets you live like Jennifer Lopez before you party it up at her concert.

Jennifer Lopez (singing “On The Floor”): “Let me introduce you to my party people.”

You know her.

Jennifer Lopez (singing “Jenny from the Block”): “I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block.”

You love her.

Jennifer Lopez (in concert cellphone video): “It’s my birthday!” *crowd cheers*

And next week, you get to party with her.

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her “It’s My Party” tour to the AmericanAirlines Arena for three nights, and the Gabriel Hotel in downtown Miami wants you to live like JLo.

Carlos Molinet, Gabriel Hotel: “When Jenny from the block is here, we gotta take advantage of that, and we feel that she is great for South Florida, and we at Cvltura and at the Gabriel Hotel want to welcome her.”

The hotel is celebrating JLo’s SoFlo tour stop with a luxurious experience fit for the pop diva herself, and it all starts with a little me time at the spa before the big show.

Carlos Molinet: “One thing we know about JLo is that she’s all about wellness and being your best self. For $139, we have the bodydome, and what that does is an infrared treatment, and it’s an effective and painless treatment to promote the breaking down of fat.”

The bodydome gets paired with a relaxing massage, so you’ll definitely feel ready to dance the night away.

Looking to touch up a problem area? Get a lymphatic treatment.

Carlos Molinet: “With that treatment, you can lose up to two dress sizes, and it’ll have you feeling like your best self before you get to enjoy JLo at the concert.”

Now that you’re feeling loose, it’s time to get turned up!

If you’re catching JLo’s Thursday show, you can get the party started at the Gabriel’s signature restaurant.

Carlos Molinet: “For $45, drink bottomless Veuve Clicquot all evening and eat bites specially prepared by our chef.”

No need to worry about driving because the hotel is pretty much across the street from the AAA.

Sounds like the perfect way to pre-party before JLo’s big birthday bash.

Kristy Benowitz, customer: “They always play the best music here. Great food. Great drinks. Always flowing. It’s the perfect place to put yourself in the mindset of a fun concert.”

Carla Auricchio, customer: “Living like JLo, who wouldn’t wanna live like her? She’s a star, and yeah, I felt like a star for the day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton

1100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

786-577-9700

curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/the-gabriel-miami-curio-collection-by-hilton-MIAGBQQ/

