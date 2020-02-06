The Rolling Stones are headed back on tour

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Musician Keith Richards, singer Mick Jagger and musician Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones perform during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 14, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Rolling Stones don’t have any new music out. They’re touring anyway. And if we’re lucky, they’ll tour forever.

The band announced the rest of their North American tour dates that’ll run through summer 2020.

The Stones postponed their North American tour in May 2019 so frontman Mick Jagger could recover from heart surgery.

Looks like he’s back in strutting shape now. The band will kick off the rest of their “No Filter” tour, which started in 2017, in May 2020. Expect Jagger to flaunt and flail through the 15 cities like he’s wont to do.

Tickets go on sale on February 14, but pre-sale codes will be sent out earlier that week.

And if you’ve forgotten why the Stones have enjoyed international fame for more than 50 years, they’ll quickly remind you.

The band released a best-of compilation album, “Honk,” during their tour hiatus.

Tour dates

May 8: San Diego

May 12: Vancouver

May 16: Minneapolis

May 20: Nashville

May 24: Austin

May 29: Dallas

June 6: Buffalo

June 10: Detroit

June 14: Louisville

June 19: Cleveland

June 23: Pittsburgh

June 27: St. Louis

July 1: Charlotte

July 5: Tampa

July 9: Atlanta

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.