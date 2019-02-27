‘The Masked Singer’ finale will have the Bee, the Monster and the Peacock singing it out

We’re getting a sneak peek at tonight’s big finale of “The Masked Singer.” Tonight, all will be revealed, literally. Someone’s gonna take home the long-coveted Golden Mask trophy, as well as the satisfaction of making millions of fans go, “I had no idea!”

Nick Cannon, host (on the “The Masked Singer”): “Grand finale of ‘The Masked Singer!'”

It’s been the biggest show of the winter.

But the time has come for all to be revealed as the hit series, “The Masked Singer,” comes to an end.

Nick Cannon, host (on the “The Masked Singer”): “Who’s behind the mask of our champion?”

Still vying for the title are a buzzy Bee, a proud Peacock and a Monster with some very fancy footwork.

The Monster, contestant (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “You gotta get your groove on before you go get paid, so tip up your cup and throw your hands up, and let me hear the party say…”

We got a little look inside tonight’s finale, and it looks like the judges are gonna get stumped and surprised!

Ken Jeong, judge (on “The Masked Singer”): “Are you kidding me?!”

Robin Thicke, judge: “I was blown away by the finale. I was blown away. I never could have guessed the final two, and after I go on my run, I’m just way off the last few episodes.”

Jenny McCarthy, judge: “The people in the finalists have really been on this journey of presenting themselves, possibly for the first time, as a singer. We got to witness that, and for them to get in the finals, and they then unmask, it’s very touching.”

Jenny McCarthy (on “The Masked Singer”): “This show is crazy!”

And the judges already have a wish list for the next season.

Jenny McCarthy: “There’s a lot of actors and actresses that know how to sing, and athletes, as we’re learning, that want to try it out, so this would be the show to do it.”

After picking up an Oscar, Lady Gaga may be available.

Jenny McCarthy: “That’s what I want.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “I don’t know, guys. She just finished ‘A Star Is Born.'”

Jenny McCarthy: “And she could still be in the finalists.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Oh, yeah, she could.”

Good luck with that!

Meanwhile, the boys are giving us a clue about who’s gonna be unmasked.

Ken Jeong: “I can’t believe Paul Ryan left Congress for this.”

Robin Thicke: “Who knew Paul Rudd could dance so well?”

The big, two-hour finale of “The Masked Singer” is just minutes away. The finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

