Your future as an artist is in the can — a can of spray paint. Some of South Florida’s finest urban artists are sharing their graffiti gifts, while giving you a night to paint the town.

Color your world at The Confidante Miami Beach.

Art Teacher: “What we have here is some of the best spray paint on the planet and it is specifically for graffiti.”

The hotel is teaming up with Miami’s Museum of Graffiti.

Every few months, a new artist from the museum displays their work at the Confidante.

But now you can give graffiti a go.

Becca Tash, Confidante: “In honor of the next rotation of the art program, we launched the Sip and Spray experience. that includes a Graffiti class here at the hotel.”

I took art in school. It never looked like this!

Becca Tash, Confidante: “The Graffiti portion is outside under the palm trees in the backyard. You spray paint a huge canvas and then you get to take it home as a souvenir.”

A pro from the museum teaches you the basics.

Art Teacher: “Don’t be afraid. We’re gonna make a lot of mistakes, and that’s the fun part.”

Becca Tash, Confidante: “The class is super hands-on. They can fill in a word or a letter and then the graffiti artist will come in and perfect it for you.”

You and your friends create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Christian Hernandez: “I think this is so cool. this has never been done before. this is such a hands-on experience that really teaches you about art and different styles of art.”

If you think what’s outside is colorful, wait ’till you see the magic inside!

Becca Tash, Confidante: “Guests get a cocktail of a color-changing drink inspired by graffiti. There are special ingredients in the cocktail that make it change colors. and then dinner at our signature restaurant Amber Sweet.”

I spy the inspiration for the Sip and Spray, graffiti artist David Anasagasti.

David Anasagasti, graffiti artist: “The art I’m mainly known for is murals all over Miami and different places.”

For the next three months, you’ll be able to see his work at the Confidante.

David Anasagasti, graffiti artist: “People know my stuff mainly for the eyeballs.”

And if you want to give his medium a try, the Sip and Spray has the pro’s seal of approval!

David Anasagasti: “I think the Sip and Spray is pretty cool. it complements the whole spray paint movement and the Museum of Graffiti, so it’s kind of cool. People can get their hands dirty and make something and maybe get inspired.”

The Sip and Spray experience is for up to six people at a time and reservations are required.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Confidante Miami Beach

4041 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

833-816-4530

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/the-confidante-miami-beach/miaob

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.