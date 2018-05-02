Taste the millionaire life with these margaritas at Cantina La Veinte for Cinco de Mayo

This Saturday is May 5, and it’s also Cinco de Mayo. Doesn’t matter if you say it in English or Spanish — the celebration is a party. And there’s a spot in Miami where you can celebrate the day at every price point.

It’s time for a fiesta and Cantina La Veinte on Brickell wants you to celebrate with them.

Juan Jose Ortiz, Cantina La Veinte: “Cinco de Mayo at Cantina La Veinte is the wildest day of the year. We are expecting loud mariachis, lots of tequila, lots of live music.”

This high-end Mexican restaurant is serving up drinks that will have you saying ole’.

Juan Jose Ortiz: “We will be serving three different margaritas for Cinco de Mayo.”

For $20 — get a drink that’s as good as gold.

Juan Jose Ortiz: “The Gold Margarita is reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, Controy, which is orange liquor, and a quick dash of agave toped off with golden powder.”

And this cocktail for $70 will have you feeling like a million bucks.

Juan Jose Ortiz: “The Millionaire Margarita is served with Don Julio 1942 tequila, lime juice, Grand Marnier and a splash of agave.”

And $100 gets you a drink made for a billionaire.

Juan Jose Ortiz: “The Billionaire Margarita comes with Don Julio Real, which is the best of the line of the Don Julio family. It’s extra aged.”

Juan Jose Ortiz: “The difference between the Millionaire and Billionaire Margarita is – the Millionaire comes with 1942 Don Julio tequila, which is aged for around three years. And the Billionaire comes with Don Julio Real, which is aged for six to eight years.”

Older tequila adds to the flavor.

Juan Jose Ortiz: “You can bring out a little more citrus to it, more smokiness, an Earthier feel to it.”

Elizabeth Gonzalez, customer: “You taste the quality. It’s a well-crafted cocktail.”

The drinks are available year-round at Cantina La Viente. But the Cinco de Mayo celebration will only be this Saturday.

The early bird gets the prize this weekend. The first 30 people into Cantina La Veinte on Cinco de Mayo will get a free sombrero.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 623-6135

http://www.cantinala20.com/deli/

